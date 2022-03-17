SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Baby abandoned in field found alive

Nigel Jackson, an 8-month-old, was found unharmed in a field.
Nigel Jackson, an 8-month-old, was found unharmed in a field.(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By Chris Rosato, WAFB staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) – An abandoned baby whose mother checked herself into a mental health institution was found alive in a field, police said.

The baby does not have any obvious signs of trauma and is currently being evaluated at a hospital, a spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Fire Department told WAFB. The baby’s name is Niguel Jackson, according to a family member.

It’s unclear exactly how long Niguel was left alone in the field.

Police tell WAFB there are no charges pending against the baby’s mother at this time. The case remains under investigation.

Authorities said the mother was taken to the search area and assisted first responders in locating the missing 8-month-old.

“The medics jumped on him and started treating him right away and ... I think he’s gonna be fine. You know, it’s still in a dangerous area, but still think that it’s just a miracle basically to see the condition he was in. I did not expect that at all,” Mike Chutz with East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services said.

Baton Rouge first responders launched the search for Niguel earlier Wednesday morning after learning the infant had been left alone.

A spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Fire Department said the child’s mother went to a fire station on Tuesday and had to be taken to the hospital for mental help.

While the woman was being treated, she mentioned the leaving the baby in a field, authorities say.

“This thing would’ve dragged another several hours, and it could’ve been a different outcome. We’re glad that didn’t happen,” Chutz said.

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trevor Michael Ibach was charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature,...
Deputies: Suspect in custody following standoff near Awendaw
A 49-year-old woman was denied bond on charges in connection to a murder case in Ladson where...
‘I’m sorry this has happened’: Woman denied bond in Ladson murder case
For some small-business owners, there could be up to $26,000 per employee left over from...
Billions of dollars in COVID-19 relief remains for small businesses
The Charleston Police Department is investigating after a shooting in West Ashley injured one...
One person injured in West Ashley shooting
Alex Murdaugh listens to prosecutors outline their case against him during a bond hearing in...
Murdaugh, friend Cory Fleming facing new indictments in housekeeper’s death settlement

Latest News

Prince died in 2016 from an accidental fentanyl overdose at his home.
New Prince album to be released after more than 30 years on the shelf
A volunteer of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces assists a woman to cross the street in...
Rescuers search for survivors in smashed Mariupol theater
Kyle Avery won $1 million on a Massachusetts Lottery scratch ticket.
Gifted lottery scratch ticket from mom cashes for $1M prize
FILE - Britain's Princess Diana and her Private Secretary, Patrick Jephson, at Heathrow Airport...
BBC apologizes to Princess Diana aide over interview deceit