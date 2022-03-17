The Citadel falls to 2nd ranked Texas 18-4

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel got home runs from Noah Mitchell and Ryan McCarthy in an 18-4 setback against No. 2 Texas Wednesday evening inside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Game Information

Score: #2 Texas 18, The Citadel 4

Records: Texas (14-5), The Citadel (10-6)

Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)

Series: Texas leads 1-0

How it Happened

The Longhorns put the game away with seven runs in the ninth, highlighted by a Silas Ardoin grand slam.

Texas put together another big inning in the seventh, pushing across five runs. Ivan Melendez had the big blow with a two-run homer to right center.

The Citadel got a run back in the sixth inning on a solo home run off the bat of Ryan McCarthy.

The Longhorns answered back with six runs in third inning. Murphy Stehly and Skyler Messinger each had two-run singles, and Trey Faltine delivered a two-run homer.

The Bulldogs struck first as Noah Mitchell hit a three-run homer to left in the first inning.

Inside the Box Score

Noah Mitchell’s home run in the first inning was his second of the season. He now has 12 RBIs in his last three games.

Ryan McCarthy’s solo homer was his second of the season. The long ball traveled 417 feet. He would finish the day 2-for-3 with a pair of runs scored.

McCarthy also picked up a pair of outfield assists, including throwing out a runner to end an inning.

Simon Graf (0-2) suffered the loss after allowing three runs on five hits and three strikeouts over 2.0 innings.