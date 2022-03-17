SC Lottery
The Citadel falls to 2nd ranked Texas 18-4

The Citadel fell at home to 2nd ranked Texas on Wednesday, 18-4
By The Citadel Athletics
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel got home runs from Noah Mitchell and Ryan McCarthy in an 18-4 setback against No. 2 Texas Wednesday evening inside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Game Information

Score: #2 Texas 18, The Citadel 4

Records: Texas (14-5), The Citadel (10-6)

Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)

Series: Texas leads 1-0

How it Happened

  • The Bulldogs struck first as Noah Mitchell hit a three-run homer to left in the first inning.
  • The Longhorns answered back with six runs in third inning. Murphy Stehly and Skyler Messinger each had two-run singles, and Trey Faltine delivered a two-run homer.
  • The Citadel got a run back in the sixth inning on a solo home run off the bat of Ryan McCarthy.
  • Texas put together another big inning in the seventh, pushing across five runs. Ivan Melendez had the big blow with a two-run homer to right center.
  • The Longhorns put the game away with seven runs in the ninth, highlighted by a Silas Ardoin grand slam.

Inside the Box Score

  • Noah Mitchell’s home run in the first inning was his second of the season. He now has 12 RBIs in his last three games.
  • Ryan McCarthy’s solo homer was his second of the season. The long ball traveled 417 feet. He would finish the day 2-for-3 with a pair of runs scored.
  • McCarthy also picked up a pair of outfield assists, including throwing out a runner to end an inning.
  • Simon Graf (0-2) suffered the loss after allowing three runs on five hits and three strikeouts over 2.0 innings.
  • Travis Sthele (2-0) picked up the win after giving up two hits and striking out eight over 3.2 innings.

On Deck

The Bulldogs welcome Saint Peter’s to Riley Park on March 18-20. The series opener is set for 2 p.m. on Friday, followed by a 2 p.m. first pitch on Saturday and a 1 p.m. start on Sunday.

