The Citadel falls to 2nd ranked Texas 18-4
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel got home runs from Noah Mitchell and Ryan McCarthy in an 18-4 setback against No. 2 Texas Wednesday evening inside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.
Game Information
Score: #2 Texas 18, The Citadel 4
Records: Texas (14-5), The Citadel (10-6)
Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)
Series: Texas leads 1-0
How it Happened
- The Bulldogs struck first as Noah Mitchell hit a three-run homer to left in the first inning.
- The Longhorns answered back with six runs in third inning. Murphy Stehly and Skyler Messinger each had two-run singles, and Trey Faltine delivered a two-run homer.
- The Citadel got a run back in the sixth inning on a solo home run off the bat of Ryan McCarthy.
- Texas put together another big inning in the seventh, pushing across five runs. Ivan Melendez had the big blow with a two-run homer to right center.
- The Longhorns put the game away with seven runs in the ninth, highlighted by a Silas Ardoin grand slam.
Inside the Box Score
- Noah Mitchell’s home run in the first inning was his second of the season. He now has 12 RBIs in his last three games.
- Ryan McCarthy’s solo homer was his second of the season. The long ball traveled 417 feet. He would finish the day 2-for-3 with a pair of runs scored.
- McCarthy also picked up a pair of outfield assists, including throwing out a runner to end an inning.
- Simon Graf (0-2) suffered the loss after allowing three runs on five hits and three strikeouts over 2.0 innings.
- Travis Sthele (2-0) picked up the win after giving up two hits and striking out eight over 3.2 innings.
On Deck
The Bulldogs welcome Saint Peter’s to Riley Park on March 18-20. The series opener is set for 2 p.m. on Friday, followed by a 2 p.m. first pitch on Saturday and a 1 p.m. start on Sunday.
