Crews rescue woman after vehicle flips in Colleton County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency crews rescued a woman Wednesday afternoon after her car flipped over in Colleton County.

Officials with Colleton County Fire-Rescue said the woman’s car flipped over in a driveway on Peniel Road after striking a tree.

Officials said the woman was partially ejected and the car rolled over and trapped her arm under the car.

Crews used Holmatro Rescue Tools to lift the car off the woman’s arm and pull her from the vehicle, a report states. The woman was treated on the scene for serious injuries before being transported to a hospital trauma center, officials said.

Firefighters say a dog was in the car with the woman and may have suffered a broken tail, but did not appear to suffer serious injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

