Deputies arrest suspect accused of shooting man in the face

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested 21-year-old Patrick McDuawn Platt Jr. who has been charged with attempted murder.(CCDC/Live 5 News)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have arrested a man accused of shooting another man in the face in Charleston County.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested 21-year-old Patrick McDuawn Platt Jr. on Thursday. Platt has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

His charges stem from an incident that happened in January on Lincoln Avenue and West Stall Street in Lincolnville where deputies responded to a shooting in which the victim had suffered serious injuries, and the suspect was believed to have fled in a vehicle.

Video and pictures from the scene at the time showed crime scene tape around a parking lot at a business in the area.

Investigation begins with reported shooting victim

On the afternoon of Jan. 5, 2021, deputies responded to Lincoln Avenue and found the victim with a gunshot wound to the face. Arrest affidavits state that the victim had suffered a gunshot wound to the upper jaw area and was transported to Trident Medical Center.

According to investigators, surveillance footage of the incident showed a grey 2016 or newer Ford Focus was the suspect’s vehicle, and it was discovered Platt had a vehicle registered to him matching the description.

In addition, the sheriff’s office said Platt also matched the description of the suspect that was provided to a detective by the victim.

Deputies say a search warrant conducted on the suspect’s cell phone showed that the suspect was at the location and the time of the shooting.

A detective reported that Platt told him that he was nowhere near the incident location since he was at his job, however the detective said when he called Platt’s place of employment, they said he was not working at the time of the incident.

