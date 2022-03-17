Dorchester Co. to spend $4.2M in federal funds for wastewater project ahead of expected development

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) – Dorchester County will be funding an expansion of its wastewater system ahead of expected development using funds they received from the federal government’s $1.5 trillion spending bill.

The Greater St. George Wastewater Project will cost $4.2 million to build, and according to County Administrator Jason Ward, it is focused on the area’s long-term success, whether people live there or just pass through.

“A lot of people realized that I-26 and I-95 are really unique, and that it’s the intersection of two major interstate highways that doesn’t have any development,” Ward said. “At one time that particular area was referred to as Nothing, South Carolina. We’re going to change that into Opportunity, South Carolina.”

The county administrator said the add-ons could impact thousands of people because of the area’s expected growth, bringing jobs to rural parts of Dorchester County.

The $4.2 million will be used to install three pump stations, as well as several mains in Harleyville and Rosinville, as well as along Highway 78, in between Woodland High School and Winding Woods Commerce Park.

Ward expects more warehouses to be built near Highway 15 and U-S 26, where one of the new pump stations and mains will be installed.

He said the county has also fielded interest of building a hotel and a full-service truck stop in the area.

“When we put the wastewater in, it sets us up so we can do economic development those areas that we’ve identified as prime areas for economic development,” he said.

Steve Franks, who has called St. George home for his entire life, said he’s all for the project.

“Companies coming in, they don’t want to have to build their own sewer system,” Franks said. “That’s very expensive to maintain. They want a place where they can, where everything is right there.”

Ward said he expects construction to start on this project around the start of next year.

