Dorchester County starts $3 million fire station rebuild

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County Fire Station 21 on Ladson Road is now closed while construction begins on a major remodel.

The $3.3 million project will see the station completely demolished and reoriented so the building faces the road.

Fire Chief Tres Atkinson says the new station is part of the county’s strategy for redeveloping the Oakbrook area. He says the new station will have four bays, office space, living quarters and at least six bunkrooms.

“This is a big deal for this area. I think not so much for the call volume but just the way this area is growing and the way it looks,” Atkinson said. “We really need to make it fit the ticket for the remodel of the Oakbrook area. We really need to make this more aesthetically pleasing, and I think it’s a win for both sides - for the fire service and for the community as well.”

It will also feature a weight room and a dedicated area for turnout gear. This is a decontamination area to purge gear of harmful chemicals picked up during fire calls. Many of those chemicals are carcinogenic, meaning they can cause to cancer.

The project is currently $300,000 over the original budget with construction expected to be completed sometime next year, although a more specific timeline is not yet available. In the meantime, the fire trucks and ambulances have been moved to other areas.

That has some people living in the area concerned.

“The new station will be great in the long run, but I am just concerned that they were not planning their coverage in the meantime,” said Fred K. “There are numerous apartment buildings being constructed within a half mile from here. How are we going to have the same coverage while this construction is going on?”

Atkinson says they moved the fire engines to Station 22, about four miles away. They transferred EMS services to a Summerville fire station one mile away.

“We worked with our automatic aid partners in Summerville and North Charleston,” Atkinson said. “North Charleston has two stations right close by. . . There really won’t be a big impact to the response times.”

Fred’s concern isn’t about distance so much as it is about traffic.

“I’ve seen EMS have to drive over the concrete medians they put down on Dorchester Road. It’s not too easy for them to get down this way in heavy traffic,” Fred said. “The areas they have to go through are some of the most congested traffic in Dorchester County up here on Ladson Road and Dorchester Road. There’s so much more traffic here than there used to be even from just a few years ago. "

Atkinson says they’ve done the math and can guarantee there will not be a noticeable change in response times.

“We’ll be on scene very quickly,” Atkinson said. “It’ll be a big truck, a big red truck and it might say North Charleston or Summerville or Dorchester County on it but we’ll be there in a timely manner.”

