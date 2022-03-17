SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

‘Encanto’ star recorded song while in labor

The 'Encanto' soundtrack has spent the past nine weeks in the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s album...
The 'Encanto' soundtrack has spent the past nine weeks in the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s album charts.(MGN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - “Encanto” actress Stephanie Beatriz revealed in a new interview with “Variety” that she was having contractions while she recorded the song “Waiting on a Miracle” for the movie’s soundtrack.

It’s not likely she was in the hospital at the time, but her daughter was born the very next day.

The “Encanto” soundtrack has spent the past nine weeks in the No. 1 slot on Billboard’s album charts.

It also spawned the single, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” which stayed in the No. 1 slot on the pop charts for five weeks.

It’s the best performance of any Disney song since “A Whole New World” from “Aladdin” in 1993.

Beatriz also performs vocals for her character Mirabel Madrigal on that song.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are on the scene of a standoff in the...
Deputies: Suspect in custody following standoff near Awendaw
A 49-year-old woman was denied bond on charges in connection to a murder case in Ladson where...
‘I’m sorry this has happened’: Woman denied bond in Ladson murder case
For some small-business owners, there could be up to $26,000 per employee left over from...
Billions of dollars in COVID-19 relief remains for small businesses
The Charleston Police Department is investigating after a shooting in West Ashley injured one...
One person injured in West Ashley shooting
Alex Murdaugh listens to prosecutors outline their case against him during a bond hearing in...
Murdaugh, friend Cory Fleming facing new indictments in housekeeper’s death settlement

Latest News

A mugshot of Brittney Griner in Russian custody was released by Russian media.
Report: Russian court extends Brittney Griner’s arrest until May 19
A small town in New Mexico is in mourning after young college student-athletes were killed in a...
Texas crash victims linked by faith, love of golf
Researchers have found fossils from a new species of prehistoric cats in southern California.
Newly discovered saber-toothed cat found in southern California
Millionaire Willie Wilson donated $200,000 to Chicago-area drivers Thursday.
Millionaire Willie Wilson discusses gas giveaways
Russian President Vladimir Putin said in comments Wednesday that persons deemed 'traitors' to...
Putin targets 'traitors' to Russian people