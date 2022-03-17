Glenn McConnell traffic moving following collision involving school bus, car

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting traffic along Glenn McConnell Parkway is moving again following a crash involving a school bus and a car.

Motorists were reporting slowdowns earlier Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 4:00 p.m. near Wildcat Avenue.

A photo from the scene. (Live 5)

The Charleston Police Department says there were no injuries involved in the crash. Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen says a driver and two students were on board the school bus.

