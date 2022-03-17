Glenn McConnell traffic moving following collision involving school bus, car
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting traffic along Glenn McConnell Parkway is moving again following a crash involving a school bus and a car.
Motorists were reporting slowdowns earlier Thursday afternoon.
The crash happened just before 4:00 p.m. near Wildcat Avenue.
The Charleston Police Department says there were no injuries involved in the crash. Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen says a driver and two students were on board the school bus.
