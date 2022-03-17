Kotyk Earns First Win As Stingrays Coach Behind Shepard’s Shutout

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC – Hunter Shepard backstopped the South Carolina Stingrays (19-33-6-0) to a 1-0 victory over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (23-24-4-3) behind a 30-save shutout on Wednesday at the North Charleston Coliseum. This win is Brenden Kotyk’s first ECHL win as a head coach.

Karl Boudrias broke through midway into the opening stanza with his fourth tally of the year. Alex Brink picked up a rebounded shot from Connor Moore and fed Boudrias who made a dash to the end line, flipping the puck off a defender and in for the 1-0 lead. Boudrias’ goal served as the only one in Wednesday’s low scoring affair.

The Stingrays return to action Friday, March 18th, at 7:05 p.m. as the team heads north to take on the Worcester Railers for the sixth time in franchise history at the DCU Center.

