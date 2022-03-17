McMaster officially launches bid for re-election; McLeod files to challenge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster officially launched his bid for another term as South Carolina’s governor as the first of his challengers have also formally put their names into contention.

The Republican governor filed for re-election in Columbia on Wednesday, the first day of the two-week filing period.

As the incumbent in a solidly red state, McMaster said his campaign with Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette will focus on where the state was before they took office, where it’s come, and where they want to go.

During a news conference with leaders from the South Carolina Republican Party, McMaster pointed to South Carolina’s handling of the pandemic, the passage of Fetal Heartbeat Bill, which is currently tied up in court and bans most abortions after around six weeks, and anticipated income tax cuts as accomplishments of his five years in office.

“We intend to build strongly, forcefully, and think big. As someone said, the only shame is low aim, so we’d rather aim high and fail than aim low and succeed, and we’re aiming high, and we are succeeding, and we will continue to do that,” the governor said.

If he is re-elected and serves his entire term, McMaster would become the longest-serving governor in South Carolina history.

One of the governor’s Democratic challengers, state Senator Mia McLeod of Richland County, also filed Wednesday.

In a tweet ahead of filing, McLeod said, “Fighting for South Carolinians in the State House has never easy, but as your former Representative, current Senator, and next Governor, I have never and will never take the easy way out.”

McLeod’s opponent in the Democratic primary, former Lowcountry Congressman Joe Cunningham, has not yet filed.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.