New upgrades completed at Isle of Palms County Park designed improve accessibility

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - The start of Spring is right around the corner, and those who hope to spend these warmer days while at the beach will see some new upgrades at the Isle of Palms County Park that are designed to make the beach and park area more accessible for everyone.

Construction on these upgrades began last fall and has recently wrapped up, according to Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission officials.

There are now seven accessible car parking spots and four accessible van parking spots at the park that are all fully compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act or ADA, Recreation Director Steve Hutton says.

There were also upgrades made to the access ramp and stairs at the Park Center to bring them up to current ADA standards. An updated handrail system was put in place that will last longer and require less maintenance, according to Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission documents.

The accessible parking, route improvements, stairs, ramps, handrails and other updates are all part of Phase 1 improvements at the Isle of Palms County Park. In total, the upgrades cost about $220,000, Hutton says.

“We are absolutely committed to making sure we are as accessible as possible for all of our residents,” Hutton says. “We don’t want to serve a small segment of the community. We want to serve anyone who wants to be able to come to our beach parks, or our day parks or our natural areas. We feel it’s essential.”

Though these changes might not seem major, they can make a huge impact for those who want to enjoy the amenities there, according to Hutton.

“While these improvements are called for by the ADA, improved curb cuts, accessible routes, ramps, etc. benefit parents with strollers, customers with fishing carts, etc., so it’s not just about wheelchair users,” he says.

This is the first major capital project that is part of Charleston County Parks’ 11-year plan to improve accessibility throughout the system and resolve any accessibility barriers for folks wanting to use the parks, according to Hutton.

Next fall and winter, there will be more upgrades made to Isle of Palms County Park as part of Phase 2 of the project, including replacing the beach access ramp and adding a viewing station, Hutton says.

Other accessibility options currently at the park include accessible picnic tables under shade structures, accessible restrooms and beach wheelchairs.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.