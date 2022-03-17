Glenn McConnell traffic moving slowly following collision involving school bus, car
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Motorists are reporting that traffic along Glenn McConnell Parkway is moving slowly following a crash involving a school bus and a car.
It happened just before 4:00 p.m. near Wildcat Avenue.
The Charleston Police Department says there were no injuries involved in the crash.
Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen says a driver and two students were on board the school bus.
As of 4:31 p.m., traffic is still flowing in the area.
