SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SC sees slight decrease in initial unemployment claims

For the week ending Saturday, the Department of Employment and Workforce received 1,531...
For the week ending Saturday, the Department of Employment and Workforce received 1,531 first-time unemployment claims, the agency said. That represented a 6% decrease over the prior week’s 1,634.(AP)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - First-time unemployment claims in South Carolina were down slightly over last week in the latest data released.

For the week ending Saturday, the Department of Employment and Workforce received 1,531 first-time unemployment claims, the agency said. That represented a 6% decrease over the prior week’s 1,634.

Greenville County recorded the highest number of initial claims, with 166. Richland County had the second-highest weekly count with 152, while Charleston County was third with 91.

Beyond Charleston County, Berkeley County reported 39 while Dorchester County listed 38. Beaufort County reported 27, while the remaining Lowcountry counties listed fewer than 20.

Since the pandemic began, the state has paid out more than $6.6 billion in state and federal unemployment benefits.

The most recent unemployment rate released by the state was January’s 3.5%, representing no change from December’s rate.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are on the scene of a standoff in the...
Deputies: Suspect in custody following standoff near Awendaw
A 49-year-old woman was denied bond on charges in connection to a murder case in Ladson where...
‘I’m sorry this has happened’: Woman denied bond in Ladson murder case
For some small-business owners, there could be up to $26,000 per employee left over from...
Billions of dollars in COVID-19 relief remains for small businesses
The Charleston Police Department is investigating after a shooting in West Ashley injured one...
One person injured in West Ashley shooting
Alex Murdaugh listens to prosecutors outline their case against him during a bond hearing in...
Murdaugh, friend Cory Fleming facing new indictments in housekeeper’s death settlement

Latest News

There are now seven accessible car parking spots and four accessible van parking spots at the...
New upgrades completed at Isle of Palms County Park designed to improve accessibility
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: New upgrades completed at Isle of Palms County Park designed to improve accessibility
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Murdaugh, friend Cory Fleming facing new indictments in housekeeper’s death settlement
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 2 killed, 4 injured in multi-vehicle Berkeley Co. crash