Sheriff’s office searching for suspect in Burton shooting

BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding out more information on a shooting in Burton that injured two people.

It happened just before midnight on Saturday at a home at Green Acres.

A male adult and juvenile suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital, deputies say. The juvenile was treated and released, while the adult remains hospitalized at MUSC.

The suspect responsible has yet to be identified.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Sgt. James Tunis at 843-255-3426 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111, if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.

