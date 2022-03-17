Skywatch Bird Rescue frees pelican stuck in tree

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - Video shows Skywatch Bird Rescue freeing a pelican which had been stuck in a tree for hours in Hampstead at 177 Hickory Point Extension.

According to their Facebook post on Wednesday, the rescue proved to be challenging. The pelican was trapped at least 40 feet in the air, and the tree’s structure made it difficult to cut off specific branches.

“So using very long aluminum poles connected together, we made 4 attempts to gently push onto the bird with the pole to make (her) shift or dislodge from the spot, and on the 4th attempt after nearly an hour, the plan finally worked,” writes the Castle Hayne-based Skywatch Bird Rescue in a release.

Although the pelican drops from the tree soon after the video, she is protected by a layer of air pockets under its skin that protect it from strong impacts. When they examined the pelican, they found she suffered from mites, an eye infection, dehydration and exhaustion.

Skywatch thanks the homeowner Nick for his assistance manning the heavy pole. With the pelican freed, the first responder team treated her to make sure she does not end up in a similar accident again.

