Sunshine returns for our St. Patrick’s Day!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Joey Sovine
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s a return to sunshine and dry weather for our St. Patrick’s Day across the Lowcountry! Morning fog will give way to plenty of sunshine today with temperatures topping out in the mid 70s this afternoon. A mostly clear sky tonight will lead to a cool start to Friday with temperatures in the low 50s. A warm Friday is expected with highs near 80°. We’ll watch late in the day for a cluster of thunderstorms that may make a run at the area. If we see any rain Friday, it will likely not arrive until Friday evening or overnight. We’ll be warm again Saturday ahead of a cold front that will approach the area late in the day. Isolated storms will be possible and there is a slight risk of severe weather on Saturday. Widespread rain and severe storms are not expected at this time. The cold front will clear the area Saturday night leading to lower humidity and cooler temperatures on Sunday. We expect a sunny sky for the first day of Spring on Sunday with highs in the low 70s.

TODAY: Turning Sunny. High 75.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Storms Possible Late. High 80.

SATURDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 79.

SUNDAY: Sunny Sky. High 73.

