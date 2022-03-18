Charleston City Council to discuss fate of proposed $1.3M building purchase

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - There’s debate within the City of Charleston over the proposed $1.3 million purchase of an office building on the northern edge of the peninsula.

The city wants to use a converted crematorium at 11 Cunnington Ave. as office space for its planned Hope Center, an outreach program to help the homeless.

Councilmember Keith Waring says the money could be used to provide services for the homeless instead.

“I don’t even know how we got here to be considering buying an office building with dollars designed to provide housing for the homeless,” Waring said. “How did we get to this great debate of, ‘We got to have office space,’ as opposed to, ‘We got to have affordable housing.’ ‘We got to have a warming shelter.’”

Waring also said the site is too expensive, citing the city’s $1.425 million purchase of over an acre of land on the same block in November 2021. The city plans to build 50 affordable housing units on that land.

Geona Shaw Johnson, the city’s director of housing and community development, said where the current program operates out of isn’t cutting it anymore.

“There are a number of repairs and capital improvements that need to take place,” she said. “The office space at the Cunnington Avenue center would allow us to take advantage and move in immediately.”

Waring, however, questioned that need.

“One thing that COVID has taught us, you don’t have to be next door in an office space to run a program,” he said. “You can be pretty effective working from home, and we’ve done that in the city.”

Instead of buying the building, Waring wants the city to use the money to build the services the Hope program will offer.

“Take this $1.3 million and put it towards building the actual structure that’s going to help the homeless,” he said. “That will occur sooner versus buying an office building, and then you got to go back out and raise more money.”

The purchase of the land will be up for a vote during the Ways and Means Committee before next Tuesday’s full city council meeting.

Waring said he hopes his colleagues make an informed decision on it.

