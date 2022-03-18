SC Lottery
Coroner identifies two women killed in multi-vehicle crash that injured 4 others

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified two women who were killed in a...
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified two women who were killed in a multi-vehicle crash that injured four other people earlier this week in Moncks Corner.(Live 5)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified two women who were killed in a multi-vehicle crash that injured four other people earlier this week in Moncks Corner.

Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell D. Harwell said the victims were identified 65-year-old Rosa Wilson and 43-year-old Mizzie Wilson, both from Andrews. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene on North Highway 17A near Singleton Lane late Wednesday night.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said four other people were also injured in the crash which happened around 9 p.m.

Trooper Nick Pye says a Chevy pickup truck was traveling south on Highway 17A when it was hit from behind by a Volkswagen car causing the truck to go into the other lane where it hit a Buick SUV. The Volkswagen then ran into a ditch.

A fourth car, a Ford sedan, then hit the truck, Pye says.

The driver and passenger of the Buick were both killed in the crash, Pye says. The driver and two passengers in the Ford and the driver of the Chevy were taken to the hospital with injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol’s Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team is investigating.

