Dorchester County to use $935,000 in ARP funds to revamp 911 dispatch system

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - By September 2021, people living in Dorchester County could start reaping the benefits from an upgrade in the county’s computer aided dispatch program, known as CAD.

County officials said this investment of nearly $1,000,000 in federal aid will help improve emergency response times.

The director at the 911 dispatch center said the current CAD system is out of date and hasn’t been updated in over 15 years. County officials said with how much and how fast the tri-county area is growing, this update in dispatch is much needed.

“If this CAD allows us to save one life, to put out one house fire before it gets too far gone or to respond to an accident at an intersection that much quicker, then it’s worth every dime,” said David Chinnis, Public Safety Committee Member with Dorchester County Council.

From the American Rescue Plan, $935,000 will go toward upgrades in Dorchester county’s computer aided dispatch program used by the sheriff’s office, EMS and firefighters.

“We’re collecting this data to be able to send people where they need to be. You’re getting benefits from computer aided dispatch right now, but this is going to improve what we’re able to do and allow us to track that to basically grade ourselves on how quickly were responding,” Chinnis said.

With this upgrade, dispatchers will be able to locate emergency units and automatically assign the one closest to an emergency to respond faster.

“When dispatch calls out for a fire if it’s within Summerville, even if the Dorchester County truck is closer, Dorchester County is going to respond to that fire. They may be the first truck on scene even if it’s in the town of Summerville because we are in fact automatic aid,” said Chinnis.

The county said dispatchers will now have access to more information and data, which allows crews to better access people in an emergency.

“In the case of someone saying they had chest pains, it would lead them through a series of questions on chest pains so that we make sure we dispatch the correct ambulance and the correct EMS unit there that had the proper equipment there to handle a heart attack,” Chinnis said.

County leaders said this CAD update ultimately comes down to improving service for people living in Dorchester county and protecting first responders.

“Saving a life, saving a house, preventing a crime is all about getting those professionals to that site as quick as possible.”

County officials said once this new system is implemented, dispatchers will go through intense training, so they’re comfortable and knowledgeable about how to use it when people have emergencies.

