Finland named happiest country in the world 5th year in a row

Finland's flag is seen flying over a lake. The country was named the happiest in the world for...
Finland's flag is seen flying over a lake. The country was named the happiest in the world for the fifth year in a row.(anzeletti/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By CNN staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(Gray News) - Turns out, Disneyland isn’t the happiest place on Earth – it’s Finland!

For the fifth year in a row, the Nordic nation takes the top spot on the list of happiest countries from the World Happiness Report, which was released Friday.

It’s based on life evaluations from the Gallup World Poll, including healthy life expectancy, GDP per capita, social support in times of trouble, low corruption, and high social trust, generosity, and freedom.

The US ranked 16th on the list.

At the bottom of the list, ranking 146th, is Afghanistan.

The top 20 happiest countries are:

  1. Finland
  2. Denmark
  3. Iceland
  4. Switzerland
  5. Netherlands
  6. Luxembourg
  7. Sweden
  8. Norway
  9. Israel
  10. New Zealand
  11. Austria
  12. Australia
  13. Ireland
  14. Germany
  15. Canada
  16. United States
  17. United Kingdom
  18. The Czech Republic
  19. Belgium
  20. France

To see the full list, see the report here.

