FIRST ALERT: Parts of Ladson Road in Summerville closed

The department's dispatch Twitter page first tweeted of the incident at 10:46 p.m.
The department's dispatch Twitter page first tweeted of the incident at 10:46 p.m.(Storyblocks)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department is shutting down Ladson Road at Benton’s Lodge Road while they investigate a crash.

The department’s dispatch Twitter page first tweeted of the incident at 10:46 p.m.

No official word yet on any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

