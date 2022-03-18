FIRST ALERT: Parts of Ladson Road in Summerville closed
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department is shutting down Ladson Road at Benton’s Lodge Road while they investigate a crash.
The department’s dispatch Twitter page first tweeted of the incident at 10:46 p.m.
.@SPDSC advising Ladson Rd at Benton's Lodge Rd is shut down while investigating a collision #chsnews #chstrfc .@SummervilleSC— Sville P.D. Dispatch (@SPDSCDispatch) March 18, 2022
No official word yet on any injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
