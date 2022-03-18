SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Longtime SC representative to run for state superintendent of education

By Mary Green
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The second-longest-serving Democrat in the South Carolina House of Representatives announced Friday he will not seek re-election for his seat and instead is running for state Superintendent of Education.

Rep. Jerry Govan, D – Orangeburg, is a retired educator who previously and unsuccessfully ran for state superintendent in 2014.

Govan has served in the House since 1993, but during the state’s recent redistricting process, his seat was drawn in with another incumbent Democrat’s, Rep. Russell Ott’s, meaning Govan and Ott would be forced to run against each other, or one would have to move to a new district if they both sought to keep a seat.

Instead, his family and Ott among those at his side Friday, Govan announced he will join a crowded field running for superintendent.

Govan said he wants to rebuild trust between parents and educators, improve school safety, prepare kids for the future, and take politics out of education.

“We need to be good listeners as public servants,” he said. “One of the challenges that we’ve seen as a result of some of the debate that’s going around on different issues — voters out there, parents are saying that we’re not listening. We’ve got to change that.”

Current state Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman is not running for re-election, opening the race up.

As of Friday evening, three candidates had officially filed to run — Republicans Sheri Few, Kizzi Gibson, and Ellen Weaver — but more have announced they intend to do so.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says two people were killed and four others were injured in a...
2 killed, 4 injured in multi-vehicle Berkeley Co. crash
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested 21-year-old Patrick McDuawn Platt Jr. who has...
Deputies arrest suspect accused of shooting man in the face
Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3 million bond.
2 dentists killed in office shooting in Texas
It happened around 2:39 p.m. on Lebanon Road near Lockspur Way.
Troopers investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Berkeley Co.
The Summerville Police Department says a portion of Ladson Road is open again after previously...
Ladson Road reopens following crash

Latest News

VIDEO: Troopers investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Berkeley Co.
VIDEO: Troopers investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Berkeley Co.
VIDEO: Judge sets bond for longtime Murdaugh friend, Cory Fleming
VIDEO: Judge sets bond for longtime Murdaugh friend, Cory Fleming
VIDEO: Charleston City Council to discuss fate of proposed $1.3M building purchase
VIDEO: Charleston City Council to discuss fate of proposed $1.3M building purchase
VIDEO: Sheriff’s office searching for suspect in Burton shooting
VIDEO: Sheriff’s office searching for suspect in Burton shooting