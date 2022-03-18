SC Lottery
Man charged with multiple counts of felony DUI following crash in Berkeley County

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A 23-year-old Moncks Corner man is facing charges following a crash in Berkeley County that left two people dead.

Joseph Lewis Hass is charged with two counts of felony DUI resulting in death and one count of DUI resulting in great bodily injury, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Trooper Nick Pye says the crash occurred around 9 p.m. Wednesday night on U.S. Highway 17A near Singleton Lane.

Pye says a Chevy pickup truck was traveling south on Highway 17A when it was hit from behind by a Volkswagen car causing the truck to go into the other lane where it hit a Buick SUV. The Volkswagen then ran into a ditch.

A fourth car, a Ford sedan, then hit the truck, Pye says.

The driver and passenger of the Buick were both killed in the crash, Pye says. The driver and two passengers in the Ford and the driver of the Chevy were taken to the hospital with injuries.

The victims have not yet been identified.

Hass was being held at the Berkeley County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

