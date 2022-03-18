Moncks Corner police chief announces retirement

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Moncks Corner Police Chief Rick Ollic has announced that he is retiring and will be working in the private sector.

Ollic, who’s worked in law enforcement for more than 35 years, said he’s looking forward to spending more time with his family and grandchildren, and that it has been an honor to serve Moncks Corner.

He has served as the town’s police chief for the last six years.

“We are grateful to Chief Ollic for his service to the people of Moncks Corner and the work he did to advance the department during his tenure,” Mayor Michael Lockliear said. “We look forward to finding someone who can stand on the shoulders of what has already been accomplished and take our Police Department further.”

According to town officials, Ollic saw the town’s police department receive its first South Carolina Law Enforcement Accreditation, and in 2020 he served as president of the South Carolina Police Chiefs Association. Also, in 2018, the town won the Municipal Association Achievement Award for the community outreach program developed by Chief Ollic.

The process for selecting the new police chief will begin immediately but will not be rushed, according to town officials. Capt. Steve Young will step up as acting chief, and has been with the department for three years.

“Since Chief Ollic made known his intention to retire this Spring, we have been developing a robust and strategic process to search for our next Police Chief. We have researched best recruitment practices and reflected on methods used by the Town to recruit and select prior Chiefs.” said Jeff Lord, Town Administrator.

Town officials released the following additional information.

“During a time when there are many challenges in law enforcement, the Town intends to find the very best Chief to lead the Police Department for the benefit of our community. To do that, the search will be both near and far. It is hoped and expected that we will have those that work both with and for our Police Department compete for the position along with candidates from elsewhere.

However, before the Town seeks candidates, the first step is to listen. Before the position is advertised, the Town will conduct a community survey to gather citizens input about what they would like to see in our next Police Chief. In addition to the survey, community leaders will be engaged as well. This careful and thoughtful process will help create a picture of what the Town so an informed search can begin.

Citizen can find our survey at www.monckscornersc.gov/police or they may pick up a paper copy at Town Hall located at 118 Carolina Ave in Moncks Corner.”

