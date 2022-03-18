SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Omicron stays on surfaces 3x longer than original COVID-19 variant, study finds

Scientists said the findings are a good reminder to keep frequently touched spots, such as...
Scientists said the findings are a good reminder to keep frequently touched spots, such as doorknobs and handrails, as sanitized as possible.(petesphotography/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Omicron has stronger staying power on surfaces than other COVID-19 variants, according to new research.

Findings from two recent studies reveal omicron survived about three times as long on surfaces like plastic and skin compared to the original COVID-19 variant.

But researchers said there’s no reason to get overly concerned since the experimental conditions are far more conducive for virus growth than everyday life.

Researchers also say people are more likely to catch omicron by inhaling it than getting it through touch. Still, scientists say the findings are a good reminder to keep frequently touched spots, such as doorknobs and handrails, as sanitized as possible.

The updates come as the United States enters its third year of the coronavirus pandemic. (CNN, CBS, KSBY, STANFORD MEDICINE, TWITTER @BARACKOBAMA)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says two people were killed and four others were injured in a...
2 killed, 4 injured in multi-vehicle Berkeley Co. crash
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested 21-year-old Patrick McDuawn Platt Jr. who has...
Deputies arrest suspect accused of shooting man in the face
Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3 million bond.
2 dentists killed in office shooting in Texas
The Goose Creek Police Department says they are investigating rental scams in the area.
Goose Creek Police investigating rental scams
Judge Alison Lee set Fleming's bond as an $100,000 surety bond with a 10% cash option.
Judge sets bond for longtime Murdaugh friend, Cory Fleming

Latest News

VIDEO: Troopers investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Berkeley Co.
VIDEO: Troopers investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Berkeley Co.
VIDEO: Judge sets bond for longtime Murdaugh friend, Cory Fleming
VIDEO: Judge sets bond for longtime Murdaugh friend, Cory Fleming
VIDEO: Charleston City Council to discuss fate of proposed $1.3M building purchase
VIDEO: Charleston City Council to discuss fate of proposed $1.3M building purchase
VIDEO: Sheriff’s office searching for suspect in Burton shooting
VIDEO: Sheriff’s office searching for suspect in Burton shooting
A North Dakota woman said she was the target of a scam where she lost $900 to a man claiming he...
Woman scammed by George Strait impersonator shares story