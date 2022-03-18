SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Pete Davidson won’t make space flight

Comedian Pete Davidson is seen during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the...
Comedian Pete Davidson is seen during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in New York. The “Saturday Night Live” star is no longer able to make the Blue Origin space flight, which has been delayed for nearly a week, it was revealed Thursday night.(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Davidson has bowed out of a short ride to space on a Jeff Bezos’ rocket.

The “Saturday Night Live” star is no longer able to make the flight, which has been delayed for nearly a week, Bezos’ space travel company said Thursday night. No other details were provided.

The company announced earlier that Davidson would be one of six passengers on Blue Origin’s next flight. It had been scheduled for next Wednesday but has now been shifted to March 29 for more testing, the company said.

Davidson would have been the third celebrity to climb aboard a Blue Origin automated capsule for the 10-minute flight from West Texas. Actor William Shatner and former NFL great and “Good Morning America” co-host Michael Strahan took a flight last year. Bezos was on his company’s first flight with passengers last July.

The company said it will announce Davidson’s replacement to join the five paying passengers in the coming days. Davidson was going as Bezos’ guest. The company has not disclosed the ticket price for paying customers.

Davidson, who is currently dating reality star Kim Kardashian, wrote and starred in the semi-autobiographical film “The King of Staten Island,” which was released in 2020.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says two people were killed and four others were injured in a...
2 killed, 4 injured in multi-vehicle Berkeley Co. crash
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested 21-year-old Patrick McDuawn Platt Jr. who has...
Deputies arrest suspect accused of shooting man in the face
Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3 million bond.
2 dentists killed in office shooting in Texas
Judge Alison Lee set Fleming's bond as an $100,000 surety bond with a 10% cash option.
Judge sets bond for longtime Murdaugh friend, Cory Fleming
The Goose Creek Police Department says they are investigating rental scams in the area.
Goose Creek Police investigating rental scams

Latest News

VIDEO: Troopers investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Berkeley Co.
VIDEO: Troopers investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Berkeley Co.
VIDEO: Judge sets bond for longtime Murdaugh friend, Cory Fleming
VIDEO: Judge sets bond for longtime Murdaugh friend, Cory Fleming
VIDEO: Charleston City Council to discuss fate of proposed $1.3M building purchase
VIDEO: Charleston City Council to discuss fate of proposed $1.3M building purchase
VIDEO: Sheriff’s office searching for suspect in Burton shooting
VIDEO: Sheriff’s office searching for suspect in Burton shooting
Charleston County has just released its 2022 Action Plan, outlining the various projects it...
Charleston County outlines funding plan for 2022-2023 HUD money