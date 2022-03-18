SCDNR urges safety around dolphins and other marine mammals

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As spring approaches, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is urging people to safely share the waters with wildlife.

South Carolina is home to several hundred bottlenose dolphins; they live near the shore on coastal waters and have a reputation for being curious.

SCDNR says they want to remind the public that dolphins are wild animals that should be admired from a distance for the safety of both people and dolphins.

Boaters must remain at least 50 yards from dolphins, porpoises and sea turtles and 100 yards from large whales, according to federal guidelines. Fifty yards is equal to 150 feet – roughly the length of three semi-trucks or half a football field.

“Collisions between boaters and dolphins are more likely to occur in shallow waters, particularly in small tidal creeks and along marsh edges,” SCDNR says. “Staying alert, following safe boating practices and maintaining lower speeds in these areas can reduce the risk of a collision.”

Interactions with humans, including boat strikes and crab trap entanglements, are among the top causes of death for bottlenose dolphins in South Carolina, SCDNR says.

Injured, stranded or dead dolphins should be reported immediately to the SCDNR wildlife hotline at 1-800-922-5431.

SCDNR offers these tips for being dolphin-friendly in South Carolina:

Use caution when navigating in shallow waters and tidal creeks.

Always heed “no wake” zones, operating the boat at the lowest possible speed while maintaining steerage.

Never feed dolphins. This teaches animals to approach boats and docks, putting them at greater risk of a boat strike, and it is illegal. Do not dispose of fish carcasses when dolphins are nearby.

Never pursue, harass or interact with dolphins. It is dangerous for the animals and illegal.

Report any wildlife violations to SCDNR’s 24/7 hotline: 1-800-922-5431.

For more information about participating in dolphin monitoring, reporting sightings and other ways to protect dolphins in South Carolina, visit the Lowcountry Marine Mammal Network’s website.

