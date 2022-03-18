SC Lottery
Town hall addressing gun violence to be held in North Charleston

By Rey Llerena
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston community will be coming together during a town hall to address an increase in gun violence in the city and surrounding areas.

The Stand Against Violence Everywhere or SAVE Town Hall will be held at 6 p.m. at Royal Missionary Baptist Church and will feature several speakers affected by gun violence.

Royal Baptist Pastor Thomas Dixon says since 2010, there has been around 300 gun-related murders in North Charleston, and the community has had enough of the violence.

Some of the law enforcement presenters tonight include North Charleston Police Chief Reginald Burgess and Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano.

The parents of Ronjanae Smith, a 14-year-old girl who was killed in a mass shooting that wounded dozens in North Charleston, are also expected to present during the first hour of the town hall.

After the presentations, there will be a public comment period, where people have three minutes to share their plan on how to end gun violence.

This town hall is expected to run until about 8 p.m.

