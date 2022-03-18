SC Lottery
Troopers investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Berkeley Co.

It happened around 2:39 p.m. on Lebanon Road near Lockspur Way.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead following a motorcycle crash in Berkeley County Thursday afternoon.

A 2004 Kawasaki Motorcycle was traveling north on Lebanon Road ran off the left side of the road, hit a ditch, then a utility pole, Lance Cpl. Nick Pye says.

The driver suffered fatal injuries, Pye says.

The Berkley County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

Troopers are investigating.

