Troopers investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Berkeley Co.

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead following a motorcycle crash in Berkeley County Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 2:39 p.m. on Lebanon Road near Lockspur Way.

A 2004 Kawasaki Motorcycle was traveling north on Lebanon Road ran off the left side of the road, hit a ditch, then a utility pole, Lance Cpl. Nick Pye says.

The driver suffered fatal injuries, Pye says.

The Berkley County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

Troopers are investigating.

