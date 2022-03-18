CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two days and two rounds of storms on the way to the Lowcountry! Our Friday will start out dry and sunny with temperatures heading into the upper 70s by early this afternoon. Clouds will start to increase this afternoon ahead of line of storms that will track across Alabama and Georgia into South Carolina late this afternoon. These storms will move across our area between 6-10pm with the potential for heavy rain and gusty winds. There may be some weakening of these storms as they move into our area but one or two strong to severe thunderstorms are a possibility. The weather will quiet down overnight but another round of strong to severe storms are possible Saturday afternoon. One or two showers are possible Saturday morning but the chance of storms will increase in the afternoon as a cold front approaches our area. There is a slight risk of strong to severe storms. Despite more clouds tomorrow, temperatures will still manage to close in on 80° by the afternoon. The cold front will move offshore Saturday evening leading to a sunny Sunday with lower humidity and slightly cooler temperatures. It will be a beautiful first day of Spring on Sunday with highs in the low to mid 70s.

TODAY: AM Sun, PM Clouds. Evening Storms Possible. High 80.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible in the Morning. Scattered Storms in the Afternoon. High 79.

SUNDAY: Sunny. High 73.

MONDAY: Sunny. High 73.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.