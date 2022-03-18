SC Lottery
Video released of container crushing Charleston police cruiser before going over Wando Bridge

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department has released dramatic video of a container crushing a police cruiser before going over the Wando Bridge.

It happened last Saturday as high winds were sweeping throughout the Lowcountry. Authorities say no one was injured in the incident.

Charleston police reported that a truck was passing an officer who was in his police cruiser while responding to a disabled vehicle on the Wando Bridge.

The container flew off the truck and landed on the cruiser, then slid off the cruiser and fell into the Wando River, according to police.

This past Tuesday, emergency crews recovered the empty container which can be seen below.

A Charleston Police car was crushed Saturday morning when an empty container flew off its truck and into the vehicle. Police say the container then fell from the bridge into the Wando River(Charleston Police Department)

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

