Beaufort County opens applications for reentry passes
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BEAUFORT, S.C. (AP) - One coastal South Carolina county has started issuing passes to allow people to reenter areas evacuated because of a hurricane or other disaster.
Beaufort County says residents or business owners can go online on the county’s website to apply for a reentry pass. They are only valid for this year.
Officials only allow people back into the county if they have the pass. They are issued in a tiered system.
The first people allowed back are public safety workers, then essential workers, residents and finally property owners.
The system allows county workers to assess safety after a hurricane and have an orderly return.
