Beckley shuts out St. Peter’s as The Citadel wins series opener
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel right hander Devin Beckley tossed a complete-game three-hit shutouts in the Bulldogs 4-0 victory over Saint Peter’s Friday afternoon inside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.
Game Information
Score: The Citadel 4, Saint Peter’s 0
Records: The Citadel (11-6), Saint Peter’s (3-11)
Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)
Series: The Citadel leads 1-0
How it Happened
- Noah Mitchell got the Bulldogs on the board in the second inning with a leadoff home run to left.
- The Citadel added a run in the fifth inning as Mitchell was hit by a pitch to start the inning and came around to score on a base hit off the bat of Sawyer Reeves.
- The Bulldogs added a pair of insurance runs in the eighth inning on RBI singles off the bat of Tilo Skole and Cole Simpson.
Inside the Box Score
- Devin Beckley (3-1) allowed just three hits and struck out eight in the complete-game victory.
- Beckley allowed a one-out single in the first inning and then did not allow another hit until back-to-back singles in the eighth.
- He allowed walks in the fourth and fifth innings, but was able to get out of both frames with inning-ending double plays.
- The effort marked the first complete-game shutout for a Bulldog pitcher since Shane Connolly threw a four-hit shutout against VMI on March 23, 2019.
- The game also marked the third-straight shutout victory against the Peacocks. The Bulldogs have now held SPC scoreless for 28.1 innings.
- Sawyer Reeves led the offense by going 2-for-4 with a RBI.
- Cole Simpson added a pair of hits and drove in a run.
- Noah Mitchell homered and was hit by a pair of pitches, scoring two runs.
- Mitchell has now homered three times in his career against the Peacocks.
- Kyle Mahady (1-2) took the loss after allowing two runs on seven hits over 6.0 innings.
On Deck
The teams play the middle game of the three-game series Saturday at noon. The game was moved up from 2 p.m. to avoid rain later in the afternoon.
