Beckley shuts out St. Peter’s as The Citadel wins series opener

Devin Beckley pitched a complete game shutout as The Citadel beat St. Peter's on Friday
Devin Beckley pitched a complete game shutout as The Citadel beat St. Peter's on Friday(The Citadel Athletics)
By The Citadel Athletics
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel right hander Devin Beckley tossed a complete-game three-hit shutouts in the Bulldogs 4-0 victory over Saint Peter’s Friday afternoon inside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Game Information

Score: The Citadel 4, Saint Peter’s 0

Records: The Citadel (11-6), Saint Peter’s (3-11)

Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)

Series: The Citadel leads 1-0

How it Happened

  • Noah Mitchell got the Bulldogs on the board in the second inning with a leadoff home run to left.
  • The Citadel added a run in the fifth inning as Mitchell was hit by a pitch to start the inning and came around to score on a base hit off the bat of Sawyer Reeves.
  • The Bulldogs added a pair of insurance runs in the eighth inning on RBI singles off the bat of Tilo Skole and Cole Simpson.

Inside the Box Score

  • Devin Beckley (3-1) allowed just three hits and struck out eight in the complete-game victory.
  • Beckley allowed a one-out single in the first inning and then did not allow another hit until back-to-back singles in the eighth.
  • He allowed walks in the fourth and fifth innings, but was able to get out of both frames with inning-ending double plays.
  • The effort marked the first complete-game shutout for a Bulldog pitcher since Shane Connolly threw a four-hit shutout against VMI on March 23, 2019.
  • The game also marked the third-straight shutout victory against the Peacocks. The Bulldogs have now held SPC scoreless for 28.1 innings.
  • Sawyer Reeves led the offense by going 2-for-4 with a RBI.
  • Cole Simpson added a pair of hits and drove in a run.
  • Noah Mitchell homered and was hit by a pair of pitches, scoring two runs.
  • Mitchell has now homered three times in his career against the Peacocks.
  • Kyle Mahady (1-2) took the loss after allowing two runs on seven hits over 6.0 innings.

On Deck

The teams play the middle game of the three-game series Saturday at noon. The game was moved up from 2 p.m. to avoid rain later in the afternoon.

