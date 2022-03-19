Burton firefighters respond to 3 different crashes in less than 12 hours

BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Burton Fire District says there were no injuries in the three crashes they responded to since Friday afternoon.

Crews responded to Boundary Street and Parris Island Gateway in reference to a crash just before 4 p.m. on Friday.

At the scene, there was a man trapped in the mud. After being trapped for over two hours, firefighters helped the Beaufort Water Search and Rescue get the man out of the mud.

The second crash happened by the Enmark gas station on Trask Parkway. Crews responded to a three-vehicle crash just before 6 p.m. on Friday.

Photo from the scene. (Burton Fire District)

The Burton Fire District says two people suffered “what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.”

For the third crash, firefighters responded to 94 Bruce K Smalls Dr. around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Firefighters say they found a vehicle had hit a power pole, snapping it in two. The driver was not injured, an incident report stated.

“Bruce K Smalls was shut down, and power along Bruce K Smalls was interrupted for over an hour until Dominion arrived and was able to restore it,” The Burton Fire District said.

