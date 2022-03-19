SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Burton firefighters respond to 3 different crashes in less than 12 hours

Firefighters say they found a vehicle had hit a power pole, snapping it in two.
Firefighters say they found a vehicle had hit a power pole, snapping it in two.(Burton Fire District)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Burton Fire District says there were no injuries in the three crashes they responded to since Friday afternoon.

Crews responded to Boundary Street and Parris Island Gateway in reference to a crash just before 4 p.m. on Friday.

At the scene, there was a man trapped in the mud. After being trapped for over two hours, firefighters helped the Beaufort Water Search and Rescue get the man out of the mud.

The second crash happened by the Enmark gas station on Trask Parkway. Crews responded to a three-vehicle crash just before 6 p.m. on Friday.

Photo from the scene.
Photo from the scene.(Burton Fire District)

The Burton Fire District says two people suffered “what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.”

For the third crash, firefighters responded to 94 Bruce K Smalls Dr. around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Firefighters say they found a vehicle had hit a power pole, snapping it in two. The driver was not injured, an incident report stated.

“Bruce K Smalls was shut down, and power along Bruce K Smalls was interrupted for over an hour until Dominion arrived and was able to restore it,” The Burton Fire District said.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department has released dramatic video of a container crushing a police...
Video released of container crushing Charleston police cruiser before going over Wando Bridge
Joseph Lewis Hass is charged with two counts of felony DUI resulting in death and one count of...
Man charged with multiple counts of felony DUI following crash in Berkeley County
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified two women who were killed in a...
Coroner identifies two women killed in multi-vehicle crash that injured 4 others
The Summerville Police Department says a portion of Ladson Road is open again after previously...
Ladson Road reopens following crash
Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3 million bond.
2 dentists killed in office shooting in Texas

Latest News

VIDEO: North Charleston town hall addresses gun violence
VIDEO: North Charleston town hall addresses gun violence
VIDEO: SC lawmakers working to change sex offender law to comply with Supreme Court ruling
VIDEO: SC lawmakers working to change sex offender law to comply with Supreme Court ruling
VIDEO: Firing squad now execution option in South Carolina
VIDEO: Firing squad now execution option in South Carolina
VIDEO: Dorchester Co. high school changes prom location after initially canceling due to weather
VIDEO: Dorchester Co. high school changes prom location after initially canceling due to weather