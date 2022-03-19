SC Lottery
Carlos Dunlap released by Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap motions to fans during the second half of an NFL...
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap motions to fans during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)(Stephen Brashear | AP)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry native Carlos Dunlap is looking for a new NFL home.

The Fort Dorchester alum was released by the Seattle Seahawks on Friday afternoon after a year and a half with the franchise.

Dunlap was traded to Seattle in the middle of the 2020 season and had 13.5 sacks in his time there.

He spent the first 11 years of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals, who made him a 2nd round pick in 2010.

For his career, Dunlap has 96 sacks and 117 tackles for a loss.

