Carlos Dunlap released by Seahawks

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry native Carlos Dunlap is looking for a new NFL home.

The Fort Dorchester alum was released by the Seattle Seahawks on Friday afternoon after a year and a half with the franchise.

Dunlap was traded to Seattle in the middle of the 2020 season and had 13.5 sacks in his time there.

Thank You @Seahawks a key part in this story of “Damn Dunlap II”. Chapter 2 “A Competitive Opportunity” - Pete.

Chapter 3 - 33 and countin’ . . . pic.twitter.com/gR1d0W5UOE — Carlos Dunlap (@Carlos_Dunlap) March 19, 2022

He spent the first 11 years of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals, who made him a 2nd round pick in 2010.

For his career, Dunlap has 96 sacks and 117 tackles for a loss.

