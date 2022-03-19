SC Lottery
CofC series opener with ECU suspended in 7th

By CofC Athletics
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. --- Friday’s series opener between the College of Charleston and East Carolina has been suspended due to inclement weather with one out in the bottom of the seventh and the Pirates holding a 6-2 advantage.

Play will resume at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday afternoon with game two of the series following approximately 45 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

