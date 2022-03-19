SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Dorchester Co. high school changes prom location after initially canceling due to weather

A school in Dorchester County changed their prom location Friday night after initially...
A school in Dorchester County changed their prom location Friday night after initially cancelling and postponing the event.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood and Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A school in Dorchester County changed their prom location Friday night after initially cancelling and postponing the event a few hours before it was supposed to start.

Woodland High School posted on their Facebook page at 8:23 p.m. that the prom was now being moved to the gym, it was originally supposed to be held at 8 p.m. on the football field.

Initially, the school announced at 5:52 p.m. that the prom was being postponed due to “extreme and unsafe weather conditions,” and that the rescheduled date would be released next week.

Parent Toccara Primus said when she learned of the cancellation, she went to the high school for clarification.

“Nobody was there: no superintendent, no principal, nobody from the school staff was there to explain anything to us.  We were just stuck out in the rain getting wet, trying to find answers,” she said.  “Parents were coming out saying they could help set it up in the gym.”

Primus said her two children were disappointed, especially because this is their senior year.

“My heart goes out to all the single parents that took time to scrape money for their kids to go, and some that didn’t even have it and had to get donations from other people,” she said, adding that her own expenses included a tuxedo, a dress, nails, hair, shoes and make-up.

We’ve reached out to the district for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested 21-year-old Patrick McDuawn Platt Jr. who has...
Deputies arrest suspect accused of shooting man in the face
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says two people were killed and four others were injured in a...
2 killed, 4 injured in multi-vehicle Berkeley Co. crash
Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3 million bond.
2 dentists killed in office shooting in Texas
It happened around 2:39 p.m. on Lebanon Road near Lockspur Way.
Troopers investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Berkeley Co.
The Summerville Police Department says a portion of Ladson Road is open again after previously...
Ladson Road reopens following crash

Latest News

VIDEO: Troopers investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Berkeley Co.
VIDEO: Troopers investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Berkeley Co.
VIDEO: Charleston City Council to discuss fate of proposed $1.3M building purchase
VIDEO: Charleston City Council to discuss fate of proposed $1.3M building purchase
The North Charleston community is coming together in a town hall to address an increase in gun...
North Charleston town hall addressing gun violence
By September 2022, people living in Dorchester County could start reaping the benefits from an...
Dorchester County to use $935,000 in ARP funds to revamp 911 dispatch system