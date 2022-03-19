SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Elderly SC couple accused of sexually abusing 2 children

generic graphic
generic graphic(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) - A South Carolina couple in their 70s face charges in a string of alleged sexual assaults on two children between 2005 and 2012.

News outlets report 74-year-old Harry Reams O’Neal and his wife, 73-year-old Andrea Campbell O’Neal, of Greenville, were arrested Thursday.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation in January based on information they received alleging sexual abuse of two children who were between the ages of 11 and 19, the sheriff’s office said.

Harry O’Neal also reportedly filmed the encounters and forced sexual acts with other men, investigators said.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department has released dramatic video of a container crushing a police...
Video released of container crushing Charleston police cruiser before going over Wando Bridge
Joseph Lewis Hass is charged with two counts of felony DUI resulting in death and one count of...
Man charged with multiple counts of felony DUI following crash in Berkeley County
The Summerville Police Department says a portion of Ladson Road is open again after previously...
Ladson Road reopens following crash
It happened around 2:39 p.m. on Lebanon Road near Lockspur Way.
Troopers investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Berkeley Co.
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified two women who were killed in a...
Coroner identifies two women killed in multi-vehicle crash that injured 4 others

Latest News

VIDEO: North Charleston town hall addresses gun violence
VIDEO: North Charleston town hall addresses gun violence
VIDEO: SC lawmakers working to change sex offender law to comply with Supreme Court ruling
VIDEO: SC lawmakers working to change sex offender law to comply with Supreme Court ruling
VIDEO: Firing squad now execution option in South Carolina
VIDEO: Firing squad now execution option in South Carolina
VIDEO: Dorchester Co. high school changes prom location after initially canceling due to weather
VIDEO: Dorchester Co. high school changes prom location after initially canceling due to weather