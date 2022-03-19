Elderly SC couple accused of sexually abusing 2 children

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) - A South Carolina couple in their 70s face charges in a string of alleged sexual assaults on two children between 2005 and 2012.

News outlets report 74-year-old Harry Reams O’Neal and his wife, 73-year-old Andrea Campbell O’Neal, of Greenville, were arrested Thursday.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation in January based on information they received alleging sexual abuse of two children who were between the ages of 11 and 19, the sheriff’s office said.

Harry O’Neal also reportedly filmed the encounters and forced sexual acts with other men, investigators said.

