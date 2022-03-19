A few strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon and evening!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will approach our area later today. Ahead of it we see a partly to mostly cloudy sky, highs will be near 80 degrees. The chance of showers and storms will increase this afternoon as the cold front moves closer to the area. We are in a risk level 1 and 2 out of 5 for severe weather, on the low end of the scale. A storm may become strong to severe with damaging winds and hail. Make sure you have a way of getting alerts later today. The cold front will move offshore this evening leading to a sunny Sunday with lower humidity and slightly cooler temperatures. It will be a beautiful first day of Spring on Sunday with highs in the low 70s. High pressure remains in control early next week leading to plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures, highs will be in the 70s. A storm system will approach the area later in the week with temperatures warming back to near 80 degrees.

TODAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms in the Afternoon/Evening. High 80, Low 52.

SUNDAY: Sunny. High 71, Low 47.

MONDAY: Sunny. High 72, Low 51.

TUESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. High 77, Low 62.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms Possible. High 80, Low 63.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms Possible. High 76, Low 58.

