SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

No. 23 Hurricanes Down No. 15 Tigers 11-4

Clemson baseball
Clemson baseball
By Clemson Athletics
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. - No. 23 Miami (Fla.) scored eight runs in the first four innings and cruised to an 11-4 victory over No. 15 Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday night. The Hurricanes, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 12-5 overall and 3-1 in the ACC. The Tigers dropped to 14-3 overall and 0-1 in ACC play.

Hurricane starter Carson Palmquist (4-1) earned the win by allowing just three hits, no runs and two walks with a career-high 11 strikeouts in a career-long 6.1 innings pitched. Tiger starter Mack Anglin (3-1) suffered the loss.

In the first inning, two Hurricanes drew one-out walks and both scored, then Miami added two more runs in the second inning to double their lead. The Hurricanes doubled their lead again with four runs in the fourth inning and added two unearned runs in the sixth inning as well as an unearned run in the top of the eighth inning. Blake Wright led off the bottom of the eighth inning with a homer, then the Tigers added two more runs in the frame. Wright hit another solo in the ninth inning, his second of the game and year.

The series continues Saturday at 3 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested 21-year-old Patrick McDuawn Platt Jr. who has...
Deputies arrest suspect accused of shooting man in the face
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says two people were killed and four others were injured in a...
2 killed, 4 injured in multi-vehicle Berkeley Co. crash
Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3 million bond.
2 dentists killed in office shooting in Texas
It happened around 2:39 p.m. on Lebanon Road near Lockspur Way.
Troopers investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Berkeley Co.
The Summerville Police Department says a portion of Ladson Road is open again after previously...
Ladson Road reopens following crash

Latest News

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap motions to fans during the second half of an NFL...
Carlos Dunlap released by Seahawks
The Gamecocks face Miami (Fla.) Sunday in the second round
Record-setting defense leads South Carolina women to 79-21 win
Gamecocks fall to Tennessee in SEC Opener
CofC series opener with ECU suspended in 7th