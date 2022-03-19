SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Stingrays Drop Friday Night Matchup in Worcester, 3-0

The Stingrays fell on the road on Friday losing to Worcester, 3-0
The Stingrays fell on the road on Friday losing to Worcester, 3-0(South Carolina Stingrays)
By South Carolina Stingrays
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WORCESTER, MA – Colten Ellis earned his first career shutout as the Worcester Railers (26-22-4-2) edged the South Carolina Stingrays (19-34-6-0) by a final score of 3-0 on Friday night at the DCU Center. The win for Worester was their franchise’s first-ever victory over South Carolina.

Worcester’s high-powered offense struck first as Reece Newkirk fired a wrist shot past Hunter Shepard for the 1-0 lead nearly six and a half minutes into the opening stanza. Blake Christensen stole the puck in the neutral zone, raced down the left wall, and fed Newkirk in the slot for his eighth goal of the season.

Jacob Hayhurst doubled the lead through relentless efforts and backdoor passes. Christensen received the puck behind the net and saw Hayhurst streaking to the far post, sending a puck Hayhurst’s way for the tip-in tally five and a half minutes later.

The Railers iced the game late in regulation, scoring an empty net goal from Christensen with 19 seconds remaining. Shepard made 37 saves in net for South Carolina.

The Stingrays return to action tomorrow, March 19th, at 6:00 p.m. as the team continues their trip in the northeast, taking on the Maine Mariners for the fourth time in franchise history at Cross Insurance Arena.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested 21-year-old Patrick McDuawn Platt Jr. who has...
Deputies arrest suspect accused of shooting man in the face
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says two people were killed and four others were injured in a...
2 killed, 4 injured in multi-vehicle Berkeley Co. crash
Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3 million bond.
2 dentists killed in office shooting in Texas
It happened around 2:39 p.m. on Lebanon Road near Lockspur Way.
Troopers investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Berkeley Co.
The Summerville Police Department says a portion of Ladson Road is open again after previously...
Ladson Road reopens following crash

Latest News

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap motions to fans during the second half of an NFL...
Carlos Dunlap released by Seahawks
The Gamecocks face Miami (Fla.) Sunday in the second round
Record-setting defense leads South Carolina women to 79-21 win
Clemson baseball
No. 23 Hurricanes Down No. 15 Tigers 11-4
Gamecocks fall to Tennessee in SEC Opener
CofC series opener with ECU suspended in 7th