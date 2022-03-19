Thousands and their dogs show up for Celebrity Paws in the Park

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One of the biggest pet-friendly events took place Saturday at Riverfront Park in North Charleston – and it’s all to give furry friends a forever home.

Thousands enjoyed Celebrity Paws in the Park accompanied by their four-legged friends.

The event included dog dives, stage shows with celebrities from Animal Planet, food trucks, music, vendors and free animal vaccinations.

Local animal shelters like the Charleston Animal Society, Dorchester Paws, Berkeley Animal Shelter and Saint Frances Animal Center had nearly 60 dogs up for adoption today.

Organizers say many of these shelters are extremely full, with some at full capacity.

“It’s all about realizing that the animals that come into our shelter come from your community,” Will Howell of the Charleston Animal Society said. “They are your communities’ animals, and it’s your responsibility to find them homes. We appreciate so many people coming out to support that message.”

Organizers say proceeds from Paws in the Park are going toward fighting animal cruelty across the state.

Charleston Animal Society says since the beginning of this year there have been over 300 cases of animal in South Carolina.

