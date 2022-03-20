CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel put together a solid all-around effort on Saturday in defeating Saint Peter’s 7-3 inside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Game Information

Score: The Citadel 7, Saint Peter’s 3

Records: The Citadel (12-6), Saint Peter’s (3-12)

Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)

Series: The Citadel leads 2-0

How it Happened

· The Peacocks got on the board in the first inning as Jack Eichler drove in a run with a base hit through the left side.

· The Bulldogs wasted little time in getting the run back as Dylan Costa started the first with a triple into the left-field corner and scored on Tilo Skole’s sacrifice fly to left.

· SPC regained the lead in the second after a leadoff double came in to score on a groundout off the bat of Mike DiPede.

· The Citadel once again answered back in the home-half of the inning. Travis Lott ended an 11-pitch at-bat with a base hit and came in to score on a Dominick Poole double to left center.

· The Bulldogs took the lead in the third inning as a one-out walk to Cole Simpson and single from McCarthy put runners on the corners.

· Noah Mitchell plated a run with a fielder’s choice ahead of Lott’s RBI single to right. The third run of the inning scored on a throwing error.

· SPC pushed across an unearned run in the fifth on a base hit off the bat of Collin Jensen.

· The Citadel got on the board again in the sixth as Simpson and MCarthy singled, and advanced on a wild pitch. Mitchell drove in a run with a groundout, while the second run scored on a wild pitch.

Inside the Box Score

· Fisher Paulsen (2-1) earned the win after allowing three runs, two earned, on six hits and seven strikeouts over 6.0 innings.

· Tyler Dunn pitched the seventh and retired all three hitters he faced.

· George Derrick Floyd and Jordan Beatson each tossed scoreless frames to close out the game.

· Ryan McCarthy led the way offensively, going 3-for-4 with a pair of runs scored. He also stole two bases.

· Cole Simpson and Travis Lott each added two hits.

· The run allowed in the first inning put an end to a streak of 29.0 innings without allowing a run to the Peacocks.

On Deck

The teams close out the three-game series Sunday at 1 p.m.

