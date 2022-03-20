SC Lottery
Community organizations offer donations for those struggling in today’s economy

Clothes, food, and hygiene products were just a few of the items passed out at the Exchange Park.
By Lauren Quinlan
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Community Resource Center, Bundles of Joy and the Charleston Hispanic Association came together to distribute $250,000 worth of everyday necessities on Sunday.

The Community Resource Center Executive Director Louis Smith says with the current economy they wanted to help in any way they could.

“Gas prices are high, people are just getting out of COVID, the wages have not kept up with inflation, so we felt that we have this huge community need and we are giving back,” Smith said.

A single mom of three says this couldn’t have come at a better time. Her kids are growing fast, and she says they need all the clothes and food they can get.

Anna Javaux, Founder of Bundles of Joy, explains that diapers, milk and food are items families struggle to afford weekly.

“I hope that they leave feeling hopeful and knowing that they are cared about and leaving with some additional resources that they can reach out to when they are in need,” Javaux said.

The organizations say this won’t be the last time they host a community drive like this.

“We’re going to have some major community events moving forward, and this is the first,” Smith said. “You know The Community Resource Center, The Charleston Hispanic Association, all of us have been working and we will be working within our community because we care.”

Any donations leftover by the community were sent to help families in Ukraine.

The organizations say they will keep the community updated on social media for future events.

