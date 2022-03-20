Couch excellence, offensive onslaught lead CSU to first Big South victory

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Charleston Southern baseball picked up its first Big South win of the campaign, using a strong offensive showing and a lights-out start from Jerry Couch to even the three-game set at one apiece at Nielsen Field.

The two sides will compete to clinch the opening series of the 2022 conference slate. Charleston Southern (9-12, 1-1 Big South) scored early and often in this one, finding two in the first frame.

Tyrell Brewer was the first to score on a sacrifice fly from the bat of Austen Izzio.

Connor Carter then manufactured a run, stealing second to allow Hayden Harris to swipe home.

The second inning was the only inning that did not see the Buccaneers score, as the home team got back to its scoring ways in the third. Carter brought Izzio across on a double to right to give the Bucs the 3-0 lead early.

Innings four and five saw the Bucs come away with two runs in each frame.

Ajay Sczepkowski singled through the right side to bring Harris around before Izzio’s double returned the favor to Sczepkowski.

The fifth had McIntosh scoring on a Brewer single and Aldrich scoring on an infield single for Harris.

The sixth frame featured Peyton Mills collecting an RBI on a single to right, scoring Carter before Radford (6-12, 1-1 Big South) found its first run of the game.

A bases-loaded single through the right side from Zack Whitacre scored Moore Taussig.

Charleston Southern answered right back in the seventh, putting a three-spot up in the inning.

Sam Low opened the scoring on a Harris single up the middle before Reid Hardwick’s double score Brewer and Izzio’s single brought Hardwick around.

Radford picked up two in the eighth, but again was matched with two runs from the Buccaneers on a Low double and a Hardwick single.

Jerry Couch (W, 2-2) had an electric start, setting the tone for the home side after working through 6.2 innings and only surrendering one run. Couch’s line included eight hits and four punch outs, walking just one batter in 27 total batters faced.

Daniel Padysak and Corey Braun each made an appearance out of the CSU bullpen. Brandon Feathers (L, 0-2) gets credited with the loss after getting the start and only working through and inning and a third, giving up two earned on two hits.

IN THE BOX

”I thought our offense was tough tonight - getting us on the scoreboard early and continuing to add runs,” said Head Coach Marc MacMillan. “Jerry was as good as I’ve seen him since he stepped on campus. His 6+ innings are what we need from our starters.”

“Sam Low was solid defensively in his first start at SS, and our ‘players’ continue to be ready when they get in the game with Hardwick getting his third hit of the weekend. Tonight, we played like the BUCS I know we are.”

UP NEXT

Head Coach Marc MacMillan‘s side will look to take the series in the rubber match with Radford to open the Big South slate with an opening series victory. The action is set for a 1:00 p.m. start at Nielsen Field.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.