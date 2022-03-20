Cougars split with ECU, set up rubber game Sunday
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. - Freshman Preston Hall launched a three-run homer in the first and fellow rookie Daniel Brooks fanned five in five and two-thirds innings to earn his first collegiate win as College of Charleston bounced back from an 8-5 setback in game one with a 4-3 win in game two on Saturday afternoon at Patriots Point to set up a rubber game on Sunday.
LEADING OFF
Final Score (Game One): East Carolina 8, College of Charleston 5
Final Score (Game Two): College of Charleston 4, East Carolina 3
Location: Mt. Pleasant, S.C. (Patriots Point)
Records: Charleston (11-8), East Carolina (10-9)
HOW IT HAPPENED (Game One)
- The Pirates broke a 1-1 deadlock with two runs in the fourth on a single and a squeeze bunt.
- Charleston pulled one back on an RBI single from Tanner Steffy in the home half.
- East Carolina answered with three runs in the fifth on back-to-back home runs by Jacob Jenkins-Cowart and Alec Makarewicz to take a 6-2 lead.
- The game resumed just after 1:00 p.m. on Saturday following a rain delay of more than 18 hours.
- Trotter Harlan wasted little time after play resumed sending the third pitch out to dead center for a three-run home to cut the deficit to 6-5.
- ECU countered with two runs in the ninth to seal the 8-5 win.
HOW IT HAPPENED (Game Two)
- Hall opened the scoring with a three-run homer in the first to give the Cougars an early 3-0 lead.
- Sam Cochrane pushed the lead to 4-0 with a solo shot in the second for his first homer at CofC.
- East Carolina got on the board with a two-run homer by Cam Clonch in the fourth to cut the lead to 4-2.
- The Pirates would load the bases with two outs in the ninth and scratch one across on an error before the Cougars shut the door.
KEY COUGARS
- Cochrane went 2-for-3 with an RBI in both games to continue his hot streak at the plate.
- Trotter Harlan went 1-for-4 in each game including a three-run homer in the series opener.
- JT Marr drew a walk in game one and went 2-for-4 in game two to extend his reached base streak to 19 games.
- Brooks fanned five and allowed two runs on two hits in five and two-thirds innings of work in game two to earn his first collegiate win.
- William Privette tossed the final two and two-thirds innings in game two striking out two to earn his third save of the season.
FOR THE NOTEBOOK
- Harlan has now reached base safely in 30 of the last 31 games and drew his league-leading 20th walk in game two.
- The Cougars have held the Pirates to a 2-for-14 clip with runners in scoring position through the first two games of the series.
- Cochrane has now recorded three consecutive multi-hit games.
- The Cougars are 9-0 this season when scoring in the first inning.
NEXT UP
The Cougars and Pirates will meet in the rubber game of the three-game series on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is slated for 1:00 p.m. from Patriots Point.Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.