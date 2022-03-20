Gamecocks Drop Saturday Contest at No. 7 Tennessee

KNOXVILLE - The University of South Carolina baseball team had homers from Kevin Madden and Brandt Belk, but a pair of two-run innings by No. 7 Tennessee were key for the Volunteers in a 5-2 win over the Gamecocks Saturday afternoon (March 19) at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Madden homered in the fourth, his fourth of the year. He went 2-for-4 on the day. Belk’s solo home run was in the eighth, which was his third of the season. Carolina had five hits on the day.

Will Sanders took the loss for Carolina, allowing five runs and nine hits with four strikeouts. Cade Austin pitched 3.1 innings of hitless relief, striking out five while walking just one.

Tennessee had four extra-base hits, including home runs from Luc Lipcius and Jordan Beck as the Vols won their 10th straight contest.

POSTGAME NOTES

• Austin has struck out nine batters in his last 5.1 innings.

• Madden and Belk have both homered in two of their last three games.

• Carolina has not committed an error in the first two games of the Tennessee series.

• The Gamecocks struck out 12 times in today’s game compared to just one walk.

UP NEXT

Carolina and Tennessee close out the three-game series on Sunday afternoon (March 20) with a 1 p.m. first pitch in Knoxville. The game will be on SEC Network Plus.

