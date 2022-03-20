SC Lottery
No. 23 Hurricanes Outlast No. 23 Clemson 4-1

Clemson baseball
By Clemson Athletics
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 2:08 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. - Three pitchers combined to give up only one run on four hits to lead No. 23 Miami (Fla.) to a 4-1 win over No. 15 Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Hurricanes, who took a 2-0 lead in the series, improved to 13-5 overall and 4-1 in the ACC. The Tigers fell to 14-4 overall and 0-2 in ACC play.

Hurricane starter Karson Ligon (3-1) earned the win by allowing just three hits, one unearned run and four walks with three strikeouts in 5.1 innings pitched. Gage Ziehl tossed 1.2 scoreless innings, then Andrew Walters pitched 2.0 innings to record his fourth save of the year. Tiger starter Nick Hoffmann (3-1) suffered the loss, as he surrendered eight hits, two runs and no walks with six strikeouts in 5.2 innings pitched.

Jacob Burke lined a solo homer in the second inning, then the Tigers tied the score on a two-out error in the fourth inning. In the sixth inning, Burke reached on a two-out hit-by-pitch and scored on a wild pitch to give Miami a 2-1 lead. Maxwell Romero Jr. added a two-out, two-run single in the seventh inning.

The series concludes Sunday at 1 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

