No charges in shooting of man saved from South Carolina lake

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WALHALLA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina officials say they won’t file charges against a boater who fatally shot a man that he helped rescue from the water.

Tenth Judicial Circuit Solicitor David Wagner said Friday that the Tuesday shooting of 29-year-old Nathan Drew Morgan by an unnamed 74-year-old man was self defense.

Morgan was shot aboard a pontoon boat on Lake Keowee. He and a woman had fallen off their Jet Ski into the lake and the pontoon boater and his wife rescued them.

They say Morgan became agitated. The pontoon boater says he shot Morgan because he feared for his and his wife’s lives.

