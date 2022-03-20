SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Shooting at Arkansas car show kills at least 1, wounds 20

Police in Arkansas say at least one person has been killed and 20 people wounded in a shooting...
Police in Arkansas say at least one person has been killed and 20 people wounded in a shooting outside a car show.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 1:07 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUMAS, Ark. (AP) - Police in Arkansas say at least one person has been killed and 20 people wounded, including children, in a shooting outside a car show.

Keith Finch, the chief of police in Dumas, provided the increased number of casualties but said it wasn’t immediately clear how many kids had been hurt. It was previously reported that 10 people had been wounded.

One person was in custody, although there may have been multiple shooters, Finch told reporters, according to the Associated Press.

State Police spokesperson Bill Sadler said troopers were dispatched to Dumas around 7:25 p.m. on Saturday following a report of gunfire outside a local business where the car show was underway.

The car show is an annual community event held each spring to raise funds for scholarships and school supplies.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department has released dramatic video of a container crushing a police...
Video released of container crushing Charleston police cruiser before going over Wando Bridge
generic graphic
Elderly SC couple accused of sexually abusing 2 children
A school in Dorchester County changed their prom location Friday night after initially...
Dorchester Co. high school changes prom location after initially canceling due to weather
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified two women who were killed in a...
Coroner identifies two women killed in multi-vehicle crash that injured 4 others
The county says many obstacles pushed back the opening about a year. Flooding and COVID-19...
Summerville’s new park is now open to every age and ability

Latest News

Family said he was killed by a Russian bomb that struck an area where about a thousand...
Minn. man killed in Ukraine while supporting partner, family says
Firefighters in Texas have made progress against a massive complex of wildfires that have...
Evacuated Texas residents return home to wildfire damage
Six people were injured after a Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department helicopter crashed in the...
6 injured after sheriff helicopter crash in Calif. national forest
VIDEO: North Charleston town hall addresses gun violence
VIDEO: North Charleston town hall addresses gun violence